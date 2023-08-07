 
Meghan Markle has ‘bigger fish to fry’: ‘Not on a small hunt’

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Meghan Markle allegedly has a lot more interests to peruse and a career in Hollywood is ‘small fish’ compared to what awaits her.

The chances of Meghan Markle gunning for the top role in the Oval Office has been referenced by True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen.

Insights into the time line of this potential shift, as well as the consequences have been shared in his interview with Fox News Digital.

Mr Bullen started everything off by saying, “I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions. I think that is absolutely an ambition for her.”

“And I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane,” he also warned in the middle of his chat with the outlet.

“It is due to this that Mr Bullen added, “I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground” now.

Before signing off he also posed an interesting possibility and said, “Imagine a world in which she does make it to the White House. [Prince] Harry is the first husband. There’s a state visit, and what happens then if Meghan is hosting [the British royal family] at the White House? You’re going to want a front-row seat for that, aren’t you?”

This is not the first time Meghan’s interest in politics has been referenced by royal experts, back in 2019 a documentary released, titled Meghan for President that explored the royals’ interest in taking up a global platform of such magnitude. 

