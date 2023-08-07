Prince Harry is ‘mining’ Prince William’s childhood wounds for content

Prince Harry has just received a series of massive warnings about his plans for the Netflix series that intends to focus on losing parents, and mental health woes.

Relationship expert Sally Baker issued these warnings to the Duke of Sussex.

She started by accusing Prince Harry of “mining his family” for content and warned him of the consequences of dragging his shared trauma with Prince William, out into public view.

For those unversed, this story in question cost the couple an eye-watering sum of £3 million, and highlights pain, post-natal depression as well as the trauma of losing a parent in a car crash.

It is a romance novel by Carley Fortune titled Meet Me At The Lake.

Since the announcements, experts began pointing out the shocking similarities it shares with the couple’s own personal stories.

So much so that Ms Barker from Working On The Body stepped forward to say that while it may be ‘cathartic’, the book “is not Harry’s story and hopefully offers some distance for him from his reality of having lost his own beloved mother in similar circumstances.”

She broke all of this down in her chat with the Mirror US.

In the midst of this chat she also said, “Creating an artistic response to tragedy is a way of transforming grief.”

“However, depending on how closely he’s required to work on this project it is also likely to stir up profoundly painful memories and emotions for Harry too.”

She also warned that he will need “immense courage and vulnerability to revisit such deep grief” given he still has a lot of “unresolved trauma and sadness”.

Later on into the chat she also went on to add that “it may also temporarily strain relations with his brother William who is bound to think Harry is still mining their family narrative for his own sensational content.”

Not to mention Prince William “may feel the coincidences in this project confront publicly deep wounds from their childhood.”

But at the same time, she believes, “Harry has a chance here to bring attention to the long shadow cast by sudden tragic loss, and hopefully help others dealing with similar trauma.”

Before signing off Ms Barker also added, “Pulling from real loss and anguish infuses the work with a truth and rawness that resonates. Even when fictionalised, basing stories on actual events and emotions can heighten their impact. I wish him strength on this difficult creative journey.”