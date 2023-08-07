Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection of her divorce

Kelly Clarkson has finalized her divorce from now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and she is now bringing up the most savage lyrics swaps into her songs - expressing feelings about the split.



Kelly filed for divorce in 2020 and the legal battle between the couple turned messy as they fought for the custody of their two children, River Rose and Remington. The pair finalized their divorce in March 2022.

According to US Weekly, Kelly has channelled her heartbreak into her June 2023 album. Since the divorce Kelly has reimagined several songs bringing up the most savage lyrics one can think about.

Examples of Lyrics Swap:

Happier Than Ever

Kelly tweaked the lyrics of Billie Eilish's song from, "You made me hate this city" to "I get it, you hate this city."

Abcdefu

She covered Gayle's Abcdefu on her Kelly Clarkson Show and slammed her ex-husband by bringing another brutal lyrics swap.

She sang "F you and your dad and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart/turn that s—t into art.”

Instead of the original that goes, " “F—k you and your mom and your sister and you job / and your broke-ass car and that s—t you call art.”

Piece by Piece

During an August 2023 performance, she changed the lyrics of her 2015 hit Piece by Piece.

She sang, “He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me,” to “I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me."

The original lyrics are, "But piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know.”