Sandra Bullock sister praises actor for being there for Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock sister Gesine Bullock-Prado dropped a heartfelt tribute for actor’s partner, Bryan Randall, following his death at age 57.

The photographer passed away “peacefully” after a three-year battle with ALS, his family revealed in official statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Honouring Bryan, Gesine took to Instagram to reveal The Blind Side star took care of her partner of eight years during his 3-year private battle with the deadly disease.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she penned alongside a smiling photo of the late photographer.

She added in her tribute, "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."

"Rest in peace, Bryan," she said before asking her followers for donations to be made to to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital in Randall's honor instead of flowers.



In their official statement, Bryan’s family reflected on his choice to keep his journey with ALS “private,” adding that all of those who cared for him did their best “to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they shared, adding, "His Loving Family."