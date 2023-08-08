Beyonce's 'Eerbody on Mute' challenge shines bright in storm-delayed D.C. performance

Beyoncé holds a special affection for Washington, D.C. Following her performance at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, during the latest leg of the Renaissance World Tour, the 41-year-old singer expressed her deep connection with the city through her official website. She referred to the city as the "eerbody on mute war winner."

An interesting part of Beyoncé's tour is the "eerbody on mute" challenge that she has introduced across various cities. During her performances, she invites the audience to participate by staying silent while she sings the lyrics, "Look around, everybody on mute," from her song "Energy." This track is featured on her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

Numerous videos capturing this unique moment were widely shared on social media. A dedicated fan account on Twitter (now known as X) posted a video where Beyoncé is seen smiling brightly as she observes the crowd falling silent before she continues with her performance.

Enthusiastic reactions flooded the comments section of the fan account's Twitter post. One user playfully remarked, "DC on mute!.. The bodyguard agrees [sic]." Another fan of Beyoncé added, "It's the smile for me."

These responses underline the impact of this memorable tour experience. The title of "eerbody on mute war winner" comes during the North American leg of Beyoncé's tour, which commenced on July 8 in Toronto, Canada, and is set to conclude on September 27 in New Orleans.

This recent stop on the tour was distinctive due to an unexpected lightning storm that caused a significant delay. Attendees were required to seek shelter for more than an hour before the concert could begin.