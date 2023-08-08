 
King Charles training Prince George for future role

By
Web Desk

August 08, 2023

Britain’s King Charles, who shares a close bond with his grandson Prince George, is reportedly preparing him as future monarch, it is claimed.

Royal expert Robert Jobson also reflected on King Charles and Prince George’s relations, saying Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son has an "important relationship" with his grandfather.

He told Daily Express US, "So I think it's important, I think that relationship between the king and George is gonna be very important, as was the relationship between the Queen and William, in guiding him about the next stages of what what is expected.

"Those plans are not happening in a formal way. You know, he's a very loving guy. I think when you see the king publicly, he can look a bit austere and a bit distant.”

The royal expert also says that King Charles has built amazing treehouse for his grandkids and take them up there.

“And it's an amazing experience to have cups of tea and little, you know, take tea parties in the end the tree has, so I think it's gonna be a subtle management in terms of George, but the king knows, you know, the next 10 years is going to be here. Have to groom this guy readiness, readiness in case it's his time comes."

It is to be mentioned here that Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William.

