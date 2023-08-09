 
Meghan Markle dumped by Victoria Beckham over 'family loyalty'

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been receiving a cold shoulder from David and Victoria Beckham over the past few months.

The celebrity couple has reportedly ditched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their views on 'family loyalty.

For David and Victoria, 'family comes first'- a motto not true to Meghan and Harry.

Mirror reports as per a source: "David and Victoria have been distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan for quite some time. They've been worried about how the couple have been handling their public image since stepping down from the Royal Family, but it ultimately comes down to one sticking point for the Beckhams - family loyalty.

They added: "Victoria and David have spent years building their brand but they've always made it clear that family comes first, and they would never speak out about a feud so publicly. Ultimately, the way Meghan handled her issues with the royals is why Victoria felt she had to dump her. It wouldn't sit right with her to carry on that friendship," the source told Closer.

This comes as author Tom Bower spoke about the Duke and Duchess's obsession with news about them ahead of Megxit.

"Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media. Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism," he writes in his new book.

He noted: "Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media. In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion. Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship."

