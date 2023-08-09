Pics: Brad Pitt's oceanfront retreat unveiled: 'A fusion of architecture and nature'

Brad Pitt's deep-rooted passion for architecture and landscaping takes center stage at his expansive 15-acre oceanfront retreat in Goleta, CA. The meticulously curated flora on the property creates vibrant and intricate patterns that complement the adjacent beach.

Hailing from Oklahoma, the 59-year-old actor initially acquired this property situated near Gaviota State Park, approximately nine miles west of Santa Barbara, for $4 million back in 2000. However, current estimates value it at around $20 million.

Brad Pitt's unique flair is evident throughout his coastal haven. A distinct ceremonial teepee, adorned with a surrounding fence, stands nestled in the woods at the property's edge. Accessible via a lengthy series of steps, this structure adds an eccentric touch to the serene surroundings.

Reflecting on his affinity for architectural design, Pitt shared his perspective with Oprah Winfrey in 2004, stating, "I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside. I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset."

The accomplished actor, known for his role in the movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," thoughtfully incorporated features for his family. Specifically, there are six swings to accommodate his six children, stemming from his 12-year partnership with Angelina Jolie, who also starred in the film. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted only two years, ending in 2016.

Brad Pitt and the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress utilized the Goleta residence as a tranquil escape for themselves and their children. Activities like horseback riding and beach outings were central to their family retreats, as highlighted in Architectural Digest.

Adding to the charm of the property is a curious shipping container adorned with moss and greenery. This enigmatic feature may have captivated the attention of the couple's blended family, once affectionately known as 'Brangelina.'

Pitt's expansive real estate portfolio extends to seven distinct homes, each boasting its own distinctive character. These properties span across notable locations such as the Hollywood Hills, Los Feliz, Carmel, Midtown Manhattan, Mallorca (Spain), and Correns (France).