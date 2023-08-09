Prince Harry speaks for first time after royal family removes ‘HRH’ title

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has released his first statement after he was stripped of the title “His Royal Highness” on the royal website three years after stepping back from official duties.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie shared Prince Harry’s statement along with his photos as the Duke attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit in Japan.

Prince Harry, in his role as Sentebale co-founder, said: “The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible.”

Archie and Lilibet father went on to say, “Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport.”

This is Prince Harry’s first statement after royal family removed ‘His Royal Highness’ title references from their official website.