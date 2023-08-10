Princess Diana nephew dubbed 'most handsome' bachelor in UK

Princess Diana’s nephew, Prince Louis, is considered the most eligible bachelor in Britain.



Son of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, Louis is the youngest of his siblings.

Express.co.uk reveals the 28-year-old is fond of performing arts, a degree for which he perused after his graduation from University of Edinburgh.

He performs with the name of Louis John Lyons.

Tatler describes the young Earl as ‘The "tall, debonair, and very handsome" but "super private" royal.’

Despite being the youngest of his siblings, Louis is set to inherit all of his father’s land.

Speaking about his bias towards son, Earl Spencer announced back in 2015 about his inheritance plans.

He spoke of his elder daughter Lady Kitty, noting: "If I chose Kitty it would be against all the tradition that goes with Althorp. It’s just the way it is. I get the problems with it as a concept.

"I also get the strengths of it having worked to date. It is still intact. If you go around the chateaux of the Loire or whatever, they are empty.

"Everything gets split equally through the generations and you end up with a beautiful building with one nice tapestry in it. The whole idea of primogeniture was to keep it together."