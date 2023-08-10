 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry loses 'spark', happiness 'unusual' when Meghan is 'not around'

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry loses spark, happiness unusual when Meghan is not around

Prince Harry's appearances in Japan are being devoted

Jesus Enrique Rosas notice a change of heart in Harry, who look happier without Meghan Markle.

He explained: "Prince Harry is in Japan for some philanthropic stuff, but I couldn't help but notice that his face is not the usual happiness when Meghan is not around.

"Sure you might say that he's just arriving from a long flight, but he flew on a private jet with his best friend, so there is no excuse for this kind of appearance.

The expert added; "If you ask me 'how would I define his facial expression arriving at the airport', I'll say that it's of a man that has never been really satisfied with his life.

"Harry used to have a spark, a broad smile, used to be much more approachable."

"Even his mouth, that should be a broad and complete smile, is only halfway through," Jesús said.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'epitome of happiness' sans Meghan Markle in Japan

Prince Harry 'epitome of happiness' sans Meghan Markle in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Queen death anniversary 'in their own way'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Queen death anniversary 'in their own way'
Legendary guitarist Robbie Robertson dies aged 80

Legendary guitarist Robbie Robertson dies aged 80
Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested on 'non-recent' sexual offence charges

Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested on 'non-recent' sexual offence charges
Prince Harry brings 'Big Haz energy' on 'chirpy' trip to Tokyo

Prince Harry brings 'Big Haz energy' on 'chirpy' trip to Tokyo
Lizzo hit with more allegations: Six more ex-employees detail claims of misconduct

Lizzo hit with more allegations: Six more ex-employees detail claims of misconduct
Meghan Markle pushed to show 'creativity' as Royals 'distance' themselves

Meghan Markle pushed to show 'creativity' as Royals 'distance' themselves
Meghan Markle needs to support Harry's 'individual goals' for successful marriage

Meghan Markle needs to support Harry's 'individual goals' for successful marriage
King Charles 'chained' to his job this 'summer', holidays won't be same

King Charles 'chained' to his job this 'summer', holidays won't be same