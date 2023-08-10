Seventeen’s agency remains silent on Joshua’s dating rumours; fans react

K-pop group Seventeen’s agency PLEDIS has remained silent on dating allegations surrounding band member Joshua. There have been rumours that the singer is dating reality show star Cho Mi Young.

The rumours began when fans began to notice that the two had been donning many of the same outfits, comparing dozens of photos pointing out the similarities. A Korean media outlet then stated that fans of the group are demanding that the agency either confirm or deny the rumours.

“Currently, those in the fandom are saying that Pledis needs to give a thorough explanation and that the rumours crossed the line.”

They further claimed that Mi Young has been receiving intense hate from Joshua’s fans. “SEVENTEEN fans have written thousands of hate comments on her Instagram. She has not released any statement either on the matter and has since stopped uploading.”

It began a debate on whether the agency should continue its silence or respond to the rumours. Many were of the opinion that there is no need for the company to clarify and that their silence serves as a response.

One fan wrote: “I mean, I’m a disappointed fan as well, but why do they need to release a statement? I think that’s weirder. The more I think about it, the more I’m upset about the dating rumors, but releasing a statement is ridiculous,” while another stated: "The fact that they aren’t releasing a statement tells you all you need to know… The fans aren’t saying anything, but I guess this reporter is curious. This is maddening as it is.”

A third netizen commented: “The only time they should release a statement when it involves a non-celebrity is to announce a marriage or bless one.”