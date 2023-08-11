Pedro Pascal shut out from attending his own tribute exhibition in Margate

Pedro Pascal stunned his fans and the local community of Margate, Kent by making an unexpected appearance at the Rhodes Gallery. Pedro is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.



Rhodes Gallery was hosting an exhibition by a 45-year-old artist, Heidi Gentle Burrell, entirely dedicated to the talented actor.

Pedro, accompanied by his fellow stars Russel Tovey and musician Robert Diament, was visiting the gallery to delve into an exhibition titled, "ADHD Hyper Fixation and Why it Looks Like I Love Pedro Pascal".

Unfortunately, as he arrived on the weekend, the gallery's doors were closed for the day barring his entry, reports Metro.

Though Pedro and his friends were not able to see the exhibition, he tried to make the most of the moment as the Hollywood A-lister took a selfie right outside the closed doors of the gallery capturing the essence of the occasion.

Burrel expressed immense gratitude towards the actor for making an effort to observe and appreciate her artwork. She also appeared to be sad over not getting the chance to meet her favourite actor in person.



Burrel didn't label herself as an obsessed fan and said her work is a deep and meaningful power of expression.