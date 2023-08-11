Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ‘divorce finalized’ after ‘excruciating’ negotiations: Report

File Footage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is “final” seven years after the Hollywood power couple parted ways following “excruciating” negotiations.

According to a report published by In Touch Weekly, the Fight Club alum and the Maleficent actor have agreed to settle their lawsuit over their once jointly owned Chateau Miraval.

After investing a lot of money on the lawsuit and their battle over their kids’ custody, the former lovebirds have decided to move on with their lives.

“They’ve spent so much money on these legal battles, including the custody fight, and Angie eventually could have gone broke, so it’s smart to cut her losses,” the source said.

“It’s a huge victory for Brad,” the insider added of the Hollywood hunk, who has a great interest in the French winery.

Pitt and Jolie dated for 12 years, before their short-lived marriage of two years ended in 2016 after their now-infamous flight on which the Babylon star allegedly abused the Eternals actor.

The exes are parents to six kids; Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



The insider said Jolie taking the decision to settle the case was purely financial. “Jolie’s assets were largely tied up in Château Miraval,” citing her court filing.

She was simply seeking “financial independence,” Jolie insisted, and to “have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives.”

The negotiations are said to have been “excruciating,” the source noted, adding that Jolie will likely retain primary custody of the three kids under 18 with Pitt having visitation rights.

However, Pitt will have a full control over Chateau Miraval after paying Jolie $250 million in damages adding that the actor is telling friends “he actually won.”

“He’s lost so much time with his kids, but it’s never too late to rebuild those relationships. At least Miraval will be all his — and he can finally move on with his life.”

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie war over Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit earlier this year against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their once jointly owned vineyard in the south of France, Chateau Miraval.

The former flames had bought a controlling stake in the said vineyard in 2008 and decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other.

However, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star sold her interests in the Château Miraval, following her messy divorce from Pitt in 2016, to Russian liquor giant Stoli enraging the Bullet Train actor.

In his suit, Pitt claimed that Jolie did not ask him before selling her shares to Tenute del Mondo, owned by businessman Yuri Shefler referred to in court documents as “an aggressive third-party competitor."

Jolie filed a $250 million cross-complaint via her former company, alleging that Pitt wanted to take over the company as payback for their divorce and their child-custody battle.

The legal drama between the exes went from nasty to nuclear after Jolie herself filed a cross-complaint against Pitt claiming that the actor physically abused her and her kids during their 2016 plane fight.

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physical and verbal abuse

Angelina Jolie filed an anonymous complaint against Brad Pitt for physically abusing her and their kids during their 2016 flight.

She alleged that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children when they were aboard the plane, the allegations were later denied by the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star's team.

According to the documents filed by Jolie, during a heated argument onboard the private jet, Pitt told her that one of her children “looked like a [expletive] Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family."

Elsewhere in the explosive documents, it was stated that Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head”, shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall”, and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The alleged outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September 2016, as per the Rolling Stone.