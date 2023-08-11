Tory Lanez blunt response to prison verdict appears on Insta

Tory Lanez says he will not apologize for wrong charges

Tory Lanez has been put behind bars for wounding ex-partner Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Now, he is connecting with his fanbase on Instagram to share his thoughts on the sentencing.

The Canadian rapstar said he "will never let a hard time intimidate me I will never let no jail time eliminate me."

"Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," he continued.

"This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That's it."



Adding, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

The 31-year-old said, "I've faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.

Tough times don't last; tough people do. To my family, friends, and umbrellas, thank you for your continued support. See you soon."

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles court ordered the LUV singer to 10 years in prison.

Last December, the hip-hop star was proven guilty of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

While his lawyers said, they are preparing to appeal against the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that Stallion leveled allegations against Lanez of injuring her foot via firing after a heated exchange when the pair left Kylie Jenner's party at her Hollywood Hills home in 2020.