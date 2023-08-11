Amanda Bynes determined to work on mental health after checking into Inpatient Facility

Amanda Bynes has vowed to work on her mental health after she had to check into mental health facility third time last month.

According to Star Magazine, the Disney alum, whose nine-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022, has her hopes high that her mental health will improve.

The She's the Man actor was placed under two separate psychiatric holds within the last six months following her conservatorship termination.

"She wants to work on her illness," the insider said before sharing details of her admission in inpatient facility in July.

"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated," the insider said.

"Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her,” the source said. “She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself."

The source said, "Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment,” adding, "she has hope things will improve."