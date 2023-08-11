TikTok star Alix Earle discusses her difficult journey with acne

Social media personality Alix Earle opened up about her long battle with acne saying “I did not want to leave my house.” The Tiktoker has launched a new series on the platform named All Things Acne as she hopes to “destigmatize” the skin condition.

In the first video posted as a part of the series, she revealed the condition of her skin one year prior. Alix is known for being open and candid by her 8.5 million TikTok and Instagram followers.





The 22-year-old has previously spoken openly about her breast augmentation and also took her followers along with her to get lip fillers. She started the video off by saying: “I just want to talk about the fact that [acne is] normal. This time last year I would cry probably 3 times a day. I did not want to leave my house.”

She continued, adding: “What you see on social media it’s all filters. It’s all edited out. It’s all fake. Stop picking at your skin. Stop looking in the mirror. Stop taking photos of it. Just relax. You are beautiful. Your skin does not define who you are.”

The reaction from her fans ended up being extremely positive as they applauded her honesty. One fan wrote: “You were genuinely the first influencer that made me feel comfortable with my acne.”

Another user added: “From someone who also cries 3x a day… this is what I needed to hear today. Thank you for being real,"

In another video, Alix spoke about her journey with using Accutane which is prescribed to treat severe acne. “I have been on Accutane three times now. I tried every prescription, every skincare product, and the only thing I could get to clear my skin was Accutane.”

She went on to thank her followers for their support, saying: “Sharing these photos of my skin is not easy but the amount of support I’ve gotten from you guys means the world,”