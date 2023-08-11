Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between her brother-in-law Prince Harry and the royal family.



The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source reported Kate Middleton has been in contact with Prince Harry to tell him to ‘keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.’

Princess of Wales shares close bond with Prince Harry since she married to Prince William.

She has also made ‘late-night phone’ calls to Prince Harry to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.

The source further said, “Harry’s relationship with Kate has remained intact and it means an awful lot to Harry that she continues to show support and especially during desperate times like this when the chips are down.

"She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings – especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home."

The new claims came two days after royal family removed Prince Harry’s 'HRH' title from its website amid his visit to Japan.