entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
Simu Liu gushes over girlfriend Allison Hsu who ‘changed my life’

Friday, August 11, 2023

Simu Liu reveals girlfriend Allison Hsu introduced him to Taylor Swift's music

Simu Liu was recently gushing over his girlfriend Allison Hsu, whom he says has “changed my life” and introduced the actor to pop icon Taylor Swift’s music.

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE regarding his collaboration with Cadillac to commemorate the launch of the new ESCALADE IQ, an all-electric full-size SUV, Liu gushed over his relationship, saying, "I think she really just has taught me the value in so many things. She's absolutely changed my life, so I'm very, very grateful to have her.”

"She's really taught me that you have to fight for the time with the people that you love, she's really taught me that you need to be intentional and tend to each and every one of the relationships that matter to you," he continues of Hsu.

The Barbie star reflected on how "life, work and the hectic chaos of all of these different schedules and different people's agendas moving you around applies a lot of pressure on you," and added, "It really is up to everyone to choose how to spend their time when they can, and to be intentional about just fighting for the ones that they love."

Recounting how his girlfriend got him to speed about Taylor’s journey, he said "I would say I was a fairly casual Taylor fan, a casual Swiftie going in, but [my girlfriend] is so diehard, so to be able to experience it through her eyes and in the way that she describes each of Taylor's different eras, and the music that's attributed to the songs and what she was going through, I mean, that just added so many layers."

"I just feel like it really brought me into this world," he continues. "[And] I know, just the scale of it too, is ... like she's doing a Super Bowl every night."

"She's doing the equivalent of a Super Bowl, playing to a Super Bowl audience, and she's doing it night after night after night, in cities all across the country and traveling. And it's like, football teams only do that once a year."

When asked what’s the couple’s favorite song f the Grammy-winning artist, he shared, "What's really been playing lately is Karma and Great War. Those two are just so, so good. And Anti-Hero, obviously.”

