Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date

Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' newly confirmed girlfriend, was captured in a photograph for the first time since the couple made their romance public, displaying an affectionate PDA.

On Thursday, Taylor was captured in a photograph as she left her latest play, The Effect, at the National Theatre.

Accompanied by a friend, the 28-year-old actress exuded style in a beige trench coat layered over a black top, which she wore after the performance.

Carrying a large black bag and wearing a white baseball cap, she completed her ensemble with a pair of brown lace-up shoes. With her short black hair tucked behind her ears, the Lost in Space actress appeared to be in a cheerful mood as she graciously signed an autograph for a fan.

Following Taylor's press night for her new play The Effect at the National Theatre, it was revealed that Harry had secretly attended the event.

The pair did little to dispel dating rumors, as photographs captured their undeniable chemistry. Taylor, the star of Bones And All, affectionately placed her hand on Harry's shoulder, while he appeared captivated by her beauty, leaning in close and whispering in her ear, seemingly oblivious to anyone else around them.

During the evening, the three-time Grammy winner introduced Taylor to his friend James Corden and James' wife Julia Carey, who were also present.

This cozy outing takes place a month after they further fueled speculation about their relationship when Taylor attended Harry's Love On Tour concert in Vienna.