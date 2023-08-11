Victoria Beckham displays her sporty side as she leaves David’s luxury yacht

File footage

On Friday, Victoria, David, and Harper Beckham were spotted disembarking from their luxurious £5 million superyacht in Miami, accompanied by friends.

Victoria, the fashion designer at 49 years old, sported a stylish white tennis dress as she enjoyed a beverage from her white Stanley cup.

Once again, the Spice Girls singer exuded elegance as she explored their extravagant yacht before boarding a golf buggy to head ashore.

Ensuring the safety of Harper and her friends, the 48-year-old former footballer displayed his affectionate fatherly side as he made sure they disembarked from the yacht before he boarded himself.

David opted for a casual yet fashionable look, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap, keeping a low-profile during the outing.

Similarly, his wife made an effort to maintain a low profile by wearing a black cap and sunglasses.

Harper, who was seated with her friends, was captured holding on to an orange Goyard tote bag valued at £2000.

The couple have been enjoying their summers in the city of Florida.

In 2021, reports emerged that David had indulged in a luxury yacht, which he had personally contributed to designing. His inspiration for the vessel came from his experiences of sailing with Elton John and David Furnish, who frequently enjoy sea vacations.