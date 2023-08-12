Britney Spears’ sons reconnect with popstar before relocating to Hawaii

Britney Spears sons, Sean and Jayden, had a conversation with the popstar before they moved to Hawaii with their father and singer’s former husband, Kevin Federline.

The Toxic hitmaker talked to her estranged teenage boys “probably a couple of weeks ago,” revealed K-Fed lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

The attorney, however, has no knowledge if the boys are still in contact with the Princess of Pop now that they are in Hawaii or if there is possibility that their strained bond will get fixed.

Meanwhile, the lawyer told TMZ that Spears’ sons remained untouched by the disastrous fires in Maui as they were moved in on the adjacent islands.

“[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic [sic],” Kaplan said.

“Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”

As for Spears, an insider revealed that the Hold Me Closer singer feels "sad and disappointed" that her boys are leaving her to move with their dad and step-mother.

The tipster said the popstar hopes to "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

Back in May, K-Fed’s lawyer accused Spears of not giving her consent to her former husband about the relocation of their sons.

Soon after, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart slammed Federline and his attorney in a letter for "creating unnecessary drama and a false 'dispute' by publicly discussing the issue."

Rosengart said Spears has no issue with her sons moving to Hawaii with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, dubbing the claims that the singer was not responding to their requests as "false.”