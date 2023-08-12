Gisele Bündchen ‘runs back’ to Joaquin Valente after Tom Brady finds love?

Gisele Bündchen has sparked dating rumours with Joaquin Valente after her ex-husband Tom Brady made headlines with a PDA filled outing with Irina Shayk.

After dismissing rumours of having an intimate relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor, she reignited speculations with her latest move.

According to latest report by TMZ, the model returned to Miami following her Brazilian vacation in the early hours of the morning on Friday and to everyone’s surprise Valente was waiting for her.

Even though there was “no PDA” between the two, Valente’s presence at the airport at 4:45 a.m. raised eyebrows.

This comes after Brady was spotted with Shayk getting cosy in a car in the last week of July after she spent the night at his Los Angeles home.

An insider later spilt to National Enquirer that the NFL star started seeing Shayk in an effort to get back at his ex-wife, to whom he was married to for 13 years.

Even though the model refuted rumours of having any kind of intimate relationship with Valente, the former NFL quarterback was still upset with the speculations.

Back in March 2023, Bündchen addressed Valente dating rumours, claiming that they are really good friends but there is nothing else between them.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," the model told Vanity Fair.