Saturday, August 12, 2023
MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul claps back at misogynistic commenter

Moonbyul from the K-pop group MAMAMOO clapped back at a person who left a misogynistic comment under a video that she made an appearance in. She and Solar appeared on the show No Back Tak Jae Hoon as the subunit MAMAMOO+.

They were candid throughout the episode, honestly speaking about their popularity, their salaries and even their dating lives. After the episode aired, one person left a comment claiming the duo had no “wit” and the only reason “feminists” such as them were called on the show was to appeal to female viewers.

“They’re not interesting, they have no wit, they’re rude, they have no matters, they don’t have the looks, so why these feminists… Right, I guess there are K-girls who are watching this show.”


Moonbyul took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of the comment with a brief response, writing: “Sir/Ma’am, there’s something else I don’t have!! I have no mercy.”

Fans quickly took to social media to give their thoughts on her response with one fan writing: “these korean men always being salty bout feminism i can’t byul ate them up tho saying she has no mercy for malicious comments.”

