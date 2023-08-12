Netflix's 'Stranger Things' gets heated in Hawkings: ‘Can Eleven defeat Vecna?’

The Duffer Brothers have recently revealed interesting details about the final season of 'Stranger Things'

A whole year has passed since Stranger Things' fourth season premiered on Netflix. Fans have eagerly awaited the fifth and final installment, but it seems they'll need to wait a bit longer. Production on the show has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, delaying its arrival on our streaming screens.

In the meantime, let's take a look at what we know about the final season so far.

Is Hawkings going to turn into the Upside Down?

Season 4 of the show ended with Vecna successfully opening the gate between the Upside Down and the world as we know it. Due to massive smoke plumes from the towering gates, particles descending over Hawkins will swiftly decay all plant life. The real-world Hawkins will soon mirror the eerie Upside Down, as Vecna's "beautiful" new world takes form.

Can we expect a military response in Hawkins?

As chaos deepens in Hawkins, anticipate a significant military presence encircling Hawkins, enforcing total lockdown to keep the monsters of the Upside Down from escaping the town.

Only a handful of residents (those that didn’t make it out in time) will remain behind along with Eleven and her friends who will prepare to fight Vecna.

Will Vecna come back stronger?

After Vecna’s nearly fatal encounter with Nancy, Steve, and Robin, it’s not clear how long he will take to recover from the multiple shotgun blast wounds. Once he’s healed, Hawkins is likely to face his wrath, compounded by the beasts from the Upside Down.

Is Eleven powerful enough to defeat Vecna?

From the show’s previous seasons, it can be deduced that Eleven is the only person that can match Vecna’s powers, yet she barely made it after her second encounter with 001. In order to beat the monster of the Upside Down, she must hone her skills and master her powers.

Who takes the center stage in the new season?

The Duffer Brothers (creators of the show), recently revealed that Will Byers will be the main character in the upcoming season. This makes sense as the show began with Will’s disappearance.

"This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man."

The gates of the Upside Down may remain open

Even if Eleven defeats Vecna, it doesn’t guarantee that the gates to the world of monsters will ever be closed. Eleven previously closed a huge gate in season 2 of the show and it took everything she had.

Keeping that in mind, this time she will have to close multiple such gates, which may require the beloved character to sacrifice herself.

Will Max wake up?

After Max dies at Vecna’s hands, Eleven surprisingly revived her at the end of the penultimate season. But Max is in a coma, with broken limbs and potential blindness. While we anticipate her recovery, the extent remains uncertain.

This also puts Eleven’s power of resurrection in the limelight. If she can indeed hone this invaluable power, she will be even more crucial in the last season as potential deaths loom over it.

Another time jump is coming

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed an upcoming time jump, likely revisiting the storyline in 1988 or 1989. This aligns with the actors' actual ages, as they've surpassed their 15-year-old roles. For instance, Gaten Matarazzo who will turn 21 during season 5's production.