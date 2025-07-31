Matthew McConaughey gears up for 'Poems & Prayers' book tour

Matthew McConaughey to hit the road for 'Poems & Prayers' book tour

Matthew McConaughey has announced a book tour for his upcoming release, Poems & Prayers.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor, whose third book comes out on September 16, will be visiting five cities across the United States, including Brooklyn, Nashville, Tulsa, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Each stop will feature a mix of music, spoken word, and surprise guests joining McConaughey on stage.

"Poems & Prayers is more than a book,” McConaughey said in a July 30 statement. “It’s a memory — a place where we can rediscover what we’ve lost, celebrate what remains and maybe even leave behind what no longer serves us.”

McConaughey initially announced his third book, Poems & Prayers, in June, expected to release on September 16.

The actor describes it as a collection of poetry and reflections that blend humor, faith, and wisdom. It includes passages inspired by the Old Testament, personal musings, and even moments pulled from his own dreams and nightmares.

The Interstellar star previously released the bestselling memoir Greenlights in 2020 and followed it with the children’s book Just Because in 2023.