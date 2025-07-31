Ana de Armas takes Tom Cruise to 'all her favorite spots'

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas 'become incredibly close'

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been making headlines with their recent outings.

The duo have been at the center of romance rumours since February 2025.

As Cruise and Armas were recently spotted enjoying together in Vermont, sources told People Magazine, “Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge.”

“She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots,” they added.

The insider claims that the Mission: Impossible star and the Knives Out actress have “become incredibly close.”

Additionally, the couple also visited Billings Farm & Museums, which executive vice president Frances McLaughlin said is a “joyful place” and “wonderful way to spend a few hours.”

McLaughlin shared that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas “were out and about, like our other visitors, visiting the garden.”

Sharing what guests at the farm have a chance to do, she said, “You get to pick maybe some herbs, make some butter, visit with an amazing quilt show with tons of just beautiful quilts made by Vermonters. There's ice cream, maple syrup and our own cheese to try.”

Moreover, the source revealed that Armas “really enjoys spending time” with Cruise, adding, “They've become incredibly close and Tom continues to be a huge support — both personally and professionally.”