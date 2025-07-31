Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against 'Rust' movie set prosecutors dismissed

Alec Baldwin's defamation lawsuit against prosecutors in 'Rust' case dropped

Alec Baldwin's defamation and civil rights lawsuit against officials tied to the Rust movie set prosecution has been dismissed due to inactivity.

Court documents state the dismissal was due to no “significant action” being taken in over 180 days since claims were first filed, People Magazine reported.

All claims were dismissed without prejudice, and Judge Case B. Fitch said Baldwin may seek reinstatement within 30 days.

Baldwin first filed the lawsuit in January, six months after the 2021 involuntary manslaughter charge against him was dropped.

The actor alleged that prosecutors, sheriff’s office authorities, and county officials acted with “malicious abuse of process,” defamed him, destroyed evidence, and violated his civil rights.

His complaint claimed he was wrongfully targeted by officials who were “blinded by their desire to convict” for the fatal October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He sought both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal fees.

Baldwin was indicted in January 2024 after a gun he was holding on the set of the film Rust discharged in October 2021, killing Hutchins.

Baldwin argued he was handed a prop gun and told it was “cold,” meaning safe, before it discharged a live round.

The charge was dismissed in July 2024 after Baldwin's attorneys alleged prosecutors had buried evidence. In December 2024, prosecutors dropped their notice to appeal the dismissal.