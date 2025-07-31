 
Miranda Lambert reacts to viral miniskirt mishap

Miranda Lambert's outfit from her July 25 concert accidentally went viral on TikTok

Miranda Lambert has broken her silence on a recent viral video zooming in on her miniskirt.

For those unversed, a fan-made TikTok video of the singer performing on July 25 at Lumen Field in Seattle went viral when it zoomed in on Lambert's skirt.

The close-up was clear enough to show the bottom of Lambert's butt peeking out of the skirt. "Miranda Lambert got up close and personal with us in the pit!" the user captioned their post.

The country music star responded cheekily with a TikTok video, set to the tune of her 2014 track Little Red Wagon, which includes the lyrics, "It ain't my fault when I'm walking jaws dropping like ooooo ahhhh."

@mirandalambert

I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014 ????

♬ Little Red Wagon (Album) - Miranda Lambert

The line appeared partly over her own backside in the clip.

She captioned it, “I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014,” adding a playful kiss emoji.

