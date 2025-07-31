Jamie Lee Curtis gets honest about 'Freaky Friday' sequel's 20-year wait

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals real reason behind the Freaky Friday sequel's wait

Jamie Lee Curtis got honest about why the sequel to Freaky Friday took 22 years to make.

The 66-year-old actress, who starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2003 hit comedy movie, revealed the real reason behind the long wait for the new movie, Freakier Friday.

In a recent chat on The One Show on Wednesday, the Halloween actress shared that they had to wait for Lindsay to age enough so she could play the role of a mother of a teenage kid to play her role in the reboot.

Curtis admitted that she herself waited for the follow up movie.

"The truth is that Lindsay had to be old enough to have a 15-year-old daughter," Curtis said, noting, "People would ask me about the movie over and over again."

She went on to say, "And finally someone in Australia said, 'well she is' and I was like 'what do you mean?' because I know her as this young girl so I don't know how old she is."

After the brief realization that Lindsay, in fact, can now play the role she decided right at the moment to make the sequel.

"So someone told me and I was, like 'Oh! well maybe we can make the movie. Let's go!'"

It is pertinent to mention that at the time Lindsay first played the role of Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday, she was only 15 years old. Curtis portrayed the role of on-screen mother Tess Coleman.

Freakier Friday is all set to hit theaters on August 8.