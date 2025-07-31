Cash Warren breaks silence on ex Jessica Alba's new romance post split

Cash Warren gives surprising remarks on ex Jessica Alba's new romance post split

Cash Warren has finally broken his silence on ex Jessica Alba's budding romance with actor Danny Ramirez.

As per a recent report by TMZ, the 46-year-old producer told the outlet that he is "happy" for the Fantastic Four actress for her new journey.

However, he confirmed to the publisher that he is not currently seeing anyone.

Cash was approached by a repoter from the outlet when he was heading for an escalator at an airport, and inquired about how he feels about Jessica dating the Top Gun: Maverick star.

"I am happy for her," he replied, noting about Danny that he "doesn't know him yet."

When asked about his love life, Cash responded jokingly, "Let me know if you got anybody."

This came after Jessica and Danny were spotted in a PDA apcked outing in Los Angeles this week after they spent some time on a trip to Mexico earlier this month.

"Things have really progressed between Danny and Jessica, she's smitten," an insider told Daily Mail previously.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple, who share three kids: daughters, Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, seven, first met at the set of Fantastic Four in 2003 and tied the knot in 2008.

Back in February, Jessica filed for divorce from Cash.