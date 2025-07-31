Why Khloe 'chose' to care for Tristan Thompson's brother Amari full-time?

Khloe Kardashian reveals why she became primary caretaker of Tristan Thompson's brother Amari

Khloe Kardashian tugged at the heartstrings after revealing why she became the primary caretaker for her ex Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari.

During a recent chat on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land on July 30, the 41-year-old reality star shared the real reason behind taking over Amari's care in her hands after the death of Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson, in January 2023.

“For those who don't know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled. Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled,” Khloe dished.

“He can't walk or talk. He's never been able to talk," she shared, noting that Amari also has several episodes of "seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has."

The Kardashian star further explained, “Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes."

“So Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it's not good that he travels,” she noted

Praising the caretakers of Amari, the Klouds founder noted, “We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that.”