Brandi Glanville gives fans positive update on mysterious facial disfigurement

Brandi Glanville gives fans positive update on health scare

Brandi Glanville is giving a positive update on her mysterious skin disease

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum set her priorities clear while sharing an update on her unknown facial disfigurement.

She praised her doctor, Dr. Michael Scoma, who helped her recover from the mysterious health scare and revealed she couldn't wait to fall in love again and make out “with a hot boy or girl.”

She took to her X account (formerly Twitter), and posted a gushing post over her recovery.

“I am so thankful to my NYC angel @DrScomaME_CFS for actually wanting to help me get better. I'm finally getting answers!” Brandi praised.

She went on to say, “Can't wait to live again (fix teeth, put on 10lbs, and make out with a hot boy or girl). I cannot wait to get out of this house and live!”

“And then I fall in love again, but I won't let him know it. I won't lose that power, but then I will end up losing the power and will date for three years and it will be over,” she shared her upcoming plans.

Back in December 2024, she suspected that the root cause of the skin problem she is facing stems from her time in Morocco, which she visited for the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Six months after I got back from Morocco, I started having this speaking thing and the swelling up thing. It started in July and we’re still here trying to figure it out,” she told Entertainment Tonight.