James Cameron opens up about his future with Avatar franchise

Zaid Bin Amir
July 31, 2025

James Cameron has opened up about his future with the Avatar franchise.

The 70-year-old filmmaker, who is currently gearing up for the release of his third production, Avatar: Fire and Ash, shared whether he’ll direct the next movies.

“I mean, there’s no reason not to [direct them]." James told Empire in a new interview on Wednesday. "I’m healthy, I’m good to go.” 

“I’m not going to rule it out,” continued the filmmaker. “I mean, I’ve got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years."

"You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that… [but] if I can, I’ll just do it," he added.

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, James revealed that Avatar could even go beyond five movies.

“We’re fully written through movie five, and I’ve got ideas for six and seven, although I’ll probably be handing the baton on at that point,” he said.

“I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we’re enjoying what we’re doing. We’re loving it. We get to work with great people," added the Titanic director.

For those unversed, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in cinemas on December 19, 2025.

