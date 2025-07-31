Julie Chrisley gets real about raising daughter Chloe

Julie Chrisley reflects on parenting Chloe as 'a child of color'

Julie Chrisley got honest about the responsibility she and her husband, Todd, felt after adopting their daughter Chloe.

In a recent chat on their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, 52-year-old Julie and 56-year-old Todd talked about their hard time in prison and the injustice they saw. This reminded Julie of the time when they decided to adopt Chloe in 2016, and that they needed to do more for her as parents.

"When we got Chloe ... we had to be better," Julie said. "We had to make sure that our circle expanded. We had to make sure that Chloe knew she was a child of color. We had to make sure she knew what she came from."

Chloe, who is 12 years old now, is the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle and his ex, Angela Johnson. Todd and Julie adopted her while Kyle was going through personal struggles.

In 2022, the couple was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years. On Jan. 17, 2023, they began their sentences. Over two years later, President Trump granted them a full pardon.

“This moment is the answer to countless prayers,” said daughter Savannah Chrisley.