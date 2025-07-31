 
Osbourne family's symbolic tributes to late singer Ozzy explained

Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on 30 July, following his death on 5 July

July 31, 2025

All the tributes from Ozzy Osbourne's family explained

Ozzy Osbourne's family paid tribute in several emotional ways during the late rock star's funeral.

Friends, family, and fans gathered on Wednesday for the public funeral procession in Birmingham.

As fans from around the world came out to pay their respects and chanted the late rocker's name as they tossed flowers on the hearse, Ozzy's family paid tribute in their own emotional ways.

Wife Sharon hung what appeared to be one of Ozzy’s wedding rings to a long chain around her neck.

Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 40, wore a pair of circular blue-tinted glasses that resembled her father’s signature pair, while Aimee, 41, wore a bat brooch, referencing the time Ozzy bit the head off a bat during a show in 1982.

Jack, 39, wore a black Chrome Hearts tie featuring a silver cross embellishment at the bottom, mimicking the piles of cross jewelry that the Prince of Darkness wore on repeat.

His death came only a couple of weeeks after his last performance, that took place on July 5 in Birmingham. His daughter Kelly also got engaged backstage on the occasion.

