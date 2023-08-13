Sarah Hyland reveals husband Wells Adams won her heart by cooking for her

Sarah Hyland started dating Wells Adams when she was recovering from a kidney transplant

Sarah Hyland is reminiscing about the initial occasion when her husband, Wells Adams, prepared a meal for her.

The 32-year-old actress, known for her role in Modern Family, and her 39-year-old husband, who is a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, will be featured on the upcoming episode of The Flaky Biscuit, a Shondaland Audio podcast, which airs on August 15th.

During the episode, they discuss their first date years ago and how Adams holds the distinction of being the "first man" to ever cook for Hyland. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Adams describes the meal prepared by host Bryan Ford as "nostalgic" for the couple, explaining, "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos."

Continuing the conversation, Adams revealed that he and Hyland recently engaged in a playful food-related quiz. Hyland posed the question of what his ultimate meal would be if he were on death row or having his last meal, and in response, she shared that her own choice would be Adams' tacos.

"[It] was very honorable," Adams added.

During the candid discussion, Hyland told her husband and the podcast host, Bryan Ford, that she vividly recalled their date, including the smallest details such as the music that was playing while she and Adams were together.

"At the time, our relationship was in secret, like, we didn't release that information, and she was also going through some health issues, she had just gotten a kidney transplant," Adams said, as Hyland added, "I was in quarantine, so I couldn't leave the house because my immune system was so, so very low."

Revealing that was only allowed to have a few visitors, Hyland continued, "When we first started dating, it's not like we could go out to restaurants, and it's not like we had a first date at a restaurant. Our first meal together was at my house in Studio City. He came and visited and made us shrimp tacos."

"It was funny because I lived in Nashville for 12 years, and there were a couple of years when I lived with my sister ... and I remember we did the shrimp tacos and my sister texted me, 'You're not that slick. I know what you're doing. You made your shrimp tacos' ... 'cause I think Sarah had posted something like, 'This is what I'm eating tonight,' " Adams said.

She recalled that they had a “wonderful” time and "He had cooked for me, and I never had a man cook for me before, so it was really special. And obviously, I love tacos, and he was just so good at making them."