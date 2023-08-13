Kate Winslet's nostalgic overcoat from 'Titanic' goes for auction

Kate Winslet's coat expected to fetch a good sum

Titanic sank, but Kate Winslet's coat was saved, which she wore in the hit film's climax. Now, the apparel is going up for auction, albeit online - it is expected to attract hot sums, contrary to the freezing sea where it survived.

Organized by NJ-based collectibles auctioneer Goldin, the auction will go through Sept 13.

Talking to The Post, the CEO Ken Goldin said, "It's definitely a six-figure piece," adding, "It's going to go for $100,000 plus."

The report added five bids are already placed, with the highest being $34,000.

Created by Deborah Lynn Scott, who won an Oscar for the movie's costume design, the floor-length coat still has the remnants of the water stains from the filming.

Moreover, the 1997's blockbuster film props, including the coat, were sold by the production of 20th Century Fox.

The top executive added the studio vouched for the authenticity of the pink dress.

"That individual then kept it for a number of years," he told about the first buyer, "and sold it in the early 2000s and the owner who bought it years ago contacted us."

But, Goldin double-checked the genuineness of the valuable prop by contacting a company with expertise in verifying collectible items. The results from there were also positive.

The exec is confident the coat will fetch a handsome price, "any movie memorabilia and pop culture collector" or a "person who maybe never collects, but is a huge fan of the movie."

"It is an overcoat, so possibly somebody may want it to give it to their wife to show off and wear and say, 'This is the coat that Kate Winslet wore.'"

Below is the scene where Winslet donned the overcoat amid the bedlam of the Titanic sinking.



