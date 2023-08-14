 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Princess Anne is much like Prince Philip minus 'swearing'

Monday, August 14, 2023

Princess Anne, often knows as 'hardest working member' of the Royal Family, is just like her father.

The 73-year-old Princess Royal shared a close bond with father Prince Philip while he was alive and has adapted his personality traits.

In a new interview with Slingo, former Royal staff member Grant Harrold says: “I remember once that Anne phoned the palace, as she wanted to speak to her brother. I remember picking the phone up and feeling so nervous.

He adds: "I heard her voice, I was trying to put her through to Charles and I pressed the wrong button and it cut her off! I was horrified. I apologised so many times. She was fine about it, but of course, that had to be our first time speaking.

Princess Anne's relationship with former Duke of Edinburgh was then unfoleded.

"I’ve seen her a lot of times at events, too. She is always so friendly and polite to anyone she meets. I think her relationship with her father Philip has been played down a lot.

"It was undermined. Whenever I saw her with her father, Philip, they looked so close and their bond was so strong. She was very close to her mother, but she was also very close to her father.”

"She was like her father, Prince Philip, in that sense - but without the swearing. She is a very direct person. But there is a very fun side to Anne, which I would say comes from the late Queen.”

