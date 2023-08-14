 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat

Rita Ora, the British singer, has had a thrilling experience as she tried out a terrifying 15,000-foot skydive. The singer was spotted screaming in the air while on her way down to earth as she experienced the exhilarating adventure.

Rita Ora is taking part in National Geographic's adventure show titled Running Wild with Brear Grylls: The Challenge, which premieres on Sunday Night.

The teaser for the latest episode of the show revealed Rita performing the challenge to skydive in the Valley of Fire in Nevada, reports MailOnline

The clip teased Rita having a nervous flying experience and followed the clip in which Rita was shown jumping off the plane into the air (with an instructor attached to the back of her) and screaming, overwhelmed by the experience.

Ahead of her jump from the plane, the instructor warned her, saying, "It's going to be cold; we're going to be high; we're going to be at 15,000 ft; it's minus 25 degrees up there!"

Rita nervously replied, "Oh my God!"

The British pop star also learned some impressive skills as Brear taught her about navigation in unknown terrain, finding water, and rock climbing.

He also taught her how to make a pigeon dinner over a campfire.

Rita, Russell Brand, and Benedict Cumberbatch are taking part in the show with Brear.

