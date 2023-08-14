Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report

Magoo, former collaborator of Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley, has died at age 50 according to recent reports.

The rapper, whose real name was Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff, was well known as one half of Timbaland & Magoo.

In a tribute dropped on Instagram, Digital Black, of the group Playa, wrote, “Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends.”

American singer-songwriter, Ginuwine, also honoured the rapper with a heartbreaking tribute on social media on Sunday.



“Times get rough but we keep on pushing just heard some news I hope it ain’t true …I just want everyone to know that time is short love who you love and make sure they know it,” he penned.

Magoo began his career in 1989 when he first crossed paths with renowned music producer Timbaland when they both were teens.

The rapper, who was also an affiliate of Missy Elliot, is described as “a monumental figure in the world of hip-hop.”

The cause of the rapper’s death is yet to be known.