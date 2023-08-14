 
BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates

RM from the K-pop group BTS held a live stream on August 12 where he showed off his new haircut and discussed the band’s future and their solo careers. He was then asked during the stream if he had any advice for high school graduates.

He quickly responded, joking: “Advice for a high school graduate? Life is a soup and I’m a fork.”

Fans loved the idol’s hilarious response and took to social media to make memes and discuss it. One user wrote: “‘life is a soup and i’m a fork’ - 100 golden quotes by kim namjoon.”

Holding a live stream of his own on August 13, V revealed that he too had joined RM’s stream and had quietly watched his older bandmate. He then praised his leader for the way he speaks and referred to his unique advice to graduates.

“While I was watching Weverse yesterday, Namjoon suddenly turned on a live, so I quietly watched it. He was really good at talking. What was that? ‘You're soup and I'm a fork? I'm the soup and this world is a fork?’ He left another wise saying.”

