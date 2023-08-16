 
Nick Jonas shares heartwarming birthday tribute to brother Joe

Nick Jonas recently marked the special occasion of his brother Joe Jonas via a heartwarming Instagram post as the latter celebrated his 34th birthday on August 15, 2023.

Nick Jonas paid tribute to his brother by posting a special birthday post on his Instagram page that featured two different pictures.

The first image saw Nick standing with a pokeball-themed (a sweet nod to Joe's love for Pokeball) cake adorned with glowing candles, in his hands and Joe sitting on a chair as they prepared for what appears to be a cake-cutting ceremony.

The second image featured both brothers rocking on stage during their recent concert at Yankee Stadium.

The pop sensation Nick Jonas captioned his post, "Happy Birthday Joe. It's very cool being your brother." Joe Jonas also reacted to the sweet birthday wishes from his brother. 

Taking to the comment section of Nick's post, Joe wrote, "COOL BROTHERS." Followers of the duo flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Joe, expressing love and admiration for the love between brothers.

One fan wrote, "Not a Pokeball cake... HBD JJ." A second person wished Joe a happy birthday, saying, "Happy Birthday, Joe." 

A third one expressed, "It's the Pokemon cake for me." A fourth one wrote, "The cake is legendary."

