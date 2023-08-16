Nick Jonas quips Malti Marie will join his concert for 'sound check'

Nick Jonas is excited ahead of his music tour alongside brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

The 31-year-old singer is elated to go back to the stage with his 2023 Back-to-School campaign as he talks about juggling personal and professional life together.

"It's just about being present in all the moments you can," Nick tells PEOPLE.

"For me in particular, I try to do the best I can to always be there when I can be, but it's different for everybody."



"And we've been doing this for a long time, making music and being on the road. So it's kind of a part of our DNA. It's not foreign to anything," he adds.

Father to Malti Marie, Nick then wishes his daughter and wife Priyanka Chopra often visit him during concerts.

"When my wife can, she'll be there and then the opposite, Malti will be around but might be a little loud for her, might get a little late," he continues. "She'll come for sound check or something. That's probably it for another couple of months."