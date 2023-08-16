 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke

Prince Harry’s close friends are reportedly worried for the Duke of Sussex amid reports his wife Meghan Markle was planning solo return to Hollywood.

The Heat, per New York Post, citing an insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother is also planning to return to Instagram, re-launch her lifestyle brand The Tig besides doing talk shows, and do a huge publicity blitz, the publication further says quoting the source privy to the development.

The insider further claims, “It seems to be all about Meghan, and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in.”

Meghan Markle is of view that working separately would benefit them.

Following the reports that Meghan was pushing the idea of her and Harry working separately, the Duke’s friends are ‘worried’ about the new Netflix film, the source claimed.

