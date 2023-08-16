Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston dreamy wedding still amazes people: Find out new details

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tied the knot in an intimate but dreamy ceremony in on a top of a cliff in Malibu which has continued to woo people to this day.

The secret ceremony which cost the couple $1 million had a Zen garden with 50 thousand wisteria and tulips along with floating lanterns, as per WEDDING’G.

However, there were some more details from the event which recently came to light and left fans of the former lovers awe-struck.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Michael Rapaport, who was present at Pitt and Aniston’s nuptials, revealed there was a “wall of caviar” at the event.

Rapaport disclosed the detail after Andy Cohen roasted him about the Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy serving her castmates caviar on Pringles.

“I’m looking into the camera about this. Erin, anytime you are serving caviar, let me know,” he said before sharing new details about Pitt and Aniston’s wedding.

“I don’t know what you guys are talking about. I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, they had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over!” he added.

To this, shocked Cohen asked him, “How have you been on this show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?”

“Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from there — I was shoving it down,” he shared of the nuptials. “Billy Preston performed. A lot of bucks there.”

Five years after tying the knot in the lavish intimate ceremony, the duo parted ways in 2015 leaving their fans shocked and saddened over the news.