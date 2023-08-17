Hailey Bieber reveals 'cinnamon cookie butter' hair color transformation

Hailey Bieber is embarking on a style transformation!

As autumn approaches, Bieber has embraced a new look by altering her hair color. The 26-year-old recently revealed her updated hair hue, a darker shade suited for the impending colder season, via her hairstylist Matt Rez's Instagram on Wednesday.

Rez shared the change with his followers, coining the shade "cinnamon cookie butter" to describe the captivating transformation that has graced the lovely @haileybieber.

The model and entrepreneur also took to her personal Instagram account to exhibit the warmer and richer tone. She accompanied a collection of images with a minimalist caption allowing the visuals to speak for themselves.

In the showcased photos, Bieber chose a timeless ensemble, featuring loose-fitting blue jeans and a basic white cropped T-shirt, accentuating her well-defined midriff. This outfit, coupled with chunky gold earrings, perfectly directs attention to her chestnut-colored bob as she playfully flaunted it for the camera. To complete the look, a touch of vibrant cherry gloss adorned her lips, adding a pop of color.



The "cinnamon cookie butter" shade marks a notable departure from Bieber's previous hair colors. Her signature bob has seen variations ranging from blonde to a more subdued dirty brown. This bolder choice, however, is not her first venture into experimenting with vibrant looks. In 2018, she unveiled a pink hairstyle while celebrating New Year’s Day with friends on a Miami beach.