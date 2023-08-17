 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber reveals 'cinnamon cookie butter' hair color transformation

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Hailey Bieber reveals cinnamon cookie butter hair color transformation
Hailey Bieber reveals 'cinnamon cookie butter' hair color transformation

Hailey Bieber is embarking on a style transformation!

As autumn approaches, Bieber has embraced a new look by altering her hair color. The 26-year-old recently revealed her updated hair hue, a darker shade suited for the impending colder season, via her hairstylist Matt Rez's Instagram on Wednesday.

Rez shared the change with his followers, coining the shade "cinnamon cookie butter" to describe the captivating transformation that has graced the lovely @haileybieber.

The model and entrepreneur also took to her personal Instagram account to exhibit the warmer and richer tone. She accompanied a collection of images with a minimalist caption allowing the visuals to speak for themselves.

In the showcased photos, Bieber chose a timeless ensemble, featuring loose-fitting blue jeans and a basic white cropped T-shirt, accentuating her well-defined midriff. This outfit, coupled with chunky gold earrings, perfectly directs attention to her chestnut-colored bob as she playfully flaunted it for the camera. To complete the look, a touch of vibrant cherry gloss adorned her lips, adding a pop of color.

The "cinnamon cookie butter" shade marks a notable departure from Bieber's previous hair colors. Her signature bob has seen variations ranging from blonde to a more subdued dirty brown. This bolder choice, however, is not her first venture into experimenting with vibrant looks. In 2018, she unveiled a pink hairstyle while celebrating New Year’s Day with friends on a Miami beach.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Asghari ‘planned’ Britney Spears divorce ‘all along’ with a baby?

Sam Asghari ‘planned’ Britney Spears divorce ‘all along’ with a baby?
Sandra Bullock reacts to ‘The Blind Side’ star Michael Oher controversy

Sandra Bullock reacts to ‘The Blind Side’ star Michael Oher controversy
Britney Spears Memoir: Did ‘The Woman In Me’ spark divorce?

Britney Spears Memoir: Did ‘The Woman In Me’ spark divorce?
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Miami property fetches $15 million in sale

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Miami property fetches $15 million in sale
Inside Britney Spears troubles: From mental health problems to Sam Asghari divorce video

Inside Britney Spears troubles: From mental health problems to Sam Asghari divorce

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 15th anniversary with heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates 15th anniversary with heartfelt tribute to wife Portia De Rossi

Jamie Foxx embraces healing and gratitude amidst health journey

Jamie Foxx embraces healing and gratitude amidst health journey
Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours video

Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce

Britney Spears seems unaffected as Sam Asghari files for divorce
Sam Asghari officially files for divorce after ‘major blowup’ with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari officially files for divorce after ‘major blowup’ with Britney Spears

Doja Cat responds to fan unfollowing: 'Defeating a long-standing beast'

Doja Cat responds to fan unfollowing: 'Defeating a long-standing beast'
Sophie Turner playfully teases husband Joe Jonas with swifties friendship bracelet

Sophie Turner playfully teases husband Joe Jonas with swifties friendship bracelet