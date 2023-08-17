 
Royals
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Prince Harry's ability to 'handle money' ridiculed: 'Runs to pa'

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘handle money’ ridiculed: ‘Runs to pa’

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his inability to handle large amounts of money because its ends “with [him] asking King Charles for money.”

Claims against the couple, for their lack of experience has been brought forward by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces for Perth Now.

In this piece she started off by questioning the couple’s future endeavors and moves.

“What next?” Ms Moir began by asking, since “Making films seems the obvious next step for a couple who have little or no experience in making films.”

She also went as far as to add, “In addition, their grasp of managing big budgets seems to begin and end with asking King Charles for money” but still Ms Moir is hopeful because “they might yet surprise us with hitherto unknown depths of talent, smarts and graft not grift.”

At the same time though, “As this bright new future as Hollywood producers beckons, the first question one must ponder is this: why have they opted for this book?”

Because “The only thing we know about their literary tastes is that Meghan likes reading motivational titles and fridge magnets, while all Harry demands of a novel is that it is short.”

“As a joint intellectual force they are not exactly Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre,” she also went as far as to add before signing off. 

