Social media users poke fun at Kim Kardashian's bold new bob hairstyle

Kim Kardashian faced a barrage of social media criticism recently following the debut of her new hairstyle.

The online ridicule began unwittingly on Monday when she revealed her fresh raven blunt-cut bob in an Instagram video. The clip portrayed her engaged in a FaceTime call with friends or family.

The video, with a provocative tone, showcased Kim, aged 42, partially disrobing and going topless. Yet, it was her new hairstyle that captured the attention of numerous social media users, especially meme creators.

Speculation arose about whether her bob was a recent haircut or if she had previously been sporting extensions before unveiling the new look.

Twitter was rife with users playfully mocking the boldness of the bob, likening it to characters such as Lord Farquaad from Shrek and the 2005 iteration of Willy Wonka, portrayed by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton's adaptation of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

After Pop Base, a fan account, reposted screenshots of Kim's hair on Tuesday, followers began crafting their own jokes, drawing parallels to these short-haired characters.

One Twitter user quipped, "And when she sends an Ogre and his donkey companion to save Fiona from her dragons keep, then what?" Another tweeted, "Okkkk Lord Kimquaad!"

One user humorously referred to Kim's hair as the "Kim rockin that Lard Farquaad a** Bob [sic]!" Meanwhile, a humorous image that depicted Kim as Willy Wonka evoked laughter from the Twitter audience.

A caption read, "run for your life Augustus Gloop," alluding to the fate of a character in Roald Dahl's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Another post jokingly speculated about Kim's hypothetical takeover of a chocolate factory. Several users invoked Timothée Chalamet, who is set to star in a Wonka prequel, as a way to add humor to the conversation.

Ironically, the line "So quiet up and listen down. Scratch that reverse it," which was met with a lackluster reception, found its way into memes. In addition, some netizens compared Kim's new look to Taylor Swift's "1989 era," referencing the blonde bob Taylor sported during her transition from country to pop music.

A fan noted the announcement of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" six days prior and speculated about a potential connection, regardless of their actual caption.

Many fans also reminisced about a previous instance when Kim had sported a bob hairstyle.