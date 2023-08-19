 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute
Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying a leisurely time in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday, accompanied by her new boyfriend Romain Gavras. 

The 27-year-old pop sensation was seen casually smoking a cigarette while in the company of her 42-year-old partner, as well as her sister Rina, 22, and brother Gjin, 17.

Dua exhibited her distinctive fashion sense, donning knee-length denim shorts matched with a strappy white camisole featuring a prominent red circle. 

Complementing her look, the artist known for hits like "New Rules" wore sling-back kitten heels in an eye-catching shade of orange, all the while carrying her essentials in a woven tote bag.

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute
Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

Romain opted for a laid-back appearance, clad in an all-black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. His eyes were shielded behind a pair of sunglasses, completing his low-key attire.

The singer has been relishing a romantic getaway alongside Romain Gavras, who happens to be the offspring of Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras. The elder Gavras is acclaimed for his work on the darkly comedic political thriller "Z."

This recent retreat follows the revelation that music producer Bosko Kante has initiated legal proceedings against Dua Lipa regarding her hit single "Levitating." 

The legal action was officially filed in Los Angeles, with Kante asserting that he is entitled to over $20 million in profits arising from the success of the track.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy
Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit

Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit
Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos

Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos
Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’ video

Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’
NSYNC reunites with Justin Timberlake for 3rd Trolls movie

NSYNC reunites with Justin Timberlake for 3rd Trolls movie
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari gives off Justin Timberlake vibes?

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari gives off Justin Timberlake vibes?
Jungkook shares why BTS has global fan following despite language-barrier

Jungkook shares why BTS has global fan following despite language-barrier
Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives'

Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives'
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family
James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?