Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying a leisurely time in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday, accompanied by her new boyfriend Romain Gavras.

The 27-year-old pop sensation was seen casually smoking a cigarette while in the company of her 42-year-old partner, as well as her sister Rina, 22, and brother Gjin, 17.

Dua exhibited her distinctive fashion sense, donning knee-length denim shorts matched with a strappy white camisole featuring a prominent red circle.

Complementing her look, the artist known for hits like "New Rules" wore sling-back kitten heels in an eye-catching shade of orange, all the while carrying her essentials in a woven tote bag.

Romain opted for a laid-back appearance, clad in an all-black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. His eyes were shielded behind a pair of sunglasses, completing his low-key attire.

The singer has been relishing a romantic getaway alongside Romain Gavras, who happens to be the offspring of Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras. The elder Gavras is acclaimed for his work on the darkly comedic political thriller "Z."

This recent retreat follows the revelation that music producer Bosko Kante has initiated legal proceedings against Dua Lipa regarding her hit single "Levitating."

The legal action was officially filed in Los Angeles, with Kante asserting that he is entitled to over $20 million in profits arising from the success of the track.